Breaking down cut line for the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open

The PGA TOUR will teed off for the second round of the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open on Friday, wtih the final threesome from Thursday still being on the course and finishing up a delayed Round 1. And when the second round tee times begin, the process to cut the field in half will begin on Friday.

Tom Hoge is in the house at -8, with Si Woo Kim and Maverick McNealy both one shot adrift at -7. But there are a ton of red numbers on the board so far.

Around 4:00 p.m. ET we should have a solid idea of what the final number should be for the third event of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season, the last wraparound calendar until the circuit pivots back to a single-year method in 2024.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the Shriners Children’s Open as of now?

Right now there are 79 players are at-2 or better on the not-terribly-difficult desert course just west of the Las Vegas Strip. It fees like -4 or -5 is likely to be the final number, but conditions in Nevada today could play a factor.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Not many players are truly out of it, as low scores will abound on a track that most players feel they can make a good score. Rory Sabbatini is one of just 28 players over par at +3, and he has plenty of work to do. So do K.H. Lee, Jimmy Walker, and Dylan Frittelli, all of whom are +1 entering Friday’s action.