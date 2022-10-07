Veteran oddsmaker talks college football sharp action for Week 6

Week 6 of college football — about the halfway point of the season — is upon us. There are some very intriguing matchups and others that are name-worthy but getting very little action.

Oregon State at Stanford is the late game on Saturday night and I’m sure I’ll get some business but hardly anything yet. Wisconsin fired its coach and that often produces action but nothing much that I’ve taken with either the Badgers or visiting Northwestern.

Here are 11 games in which we are seeing movement, presented in official Nevada rotation order.

Purdue at Maryland (-3, 59)

Good action on this game. I opened it 3.5. They took the 3.5 and the 3. I went to 2 on that second hit and they laid me back the 2 and the 2.5, so I’m back to 3. Nothing too much on the total. I opened 58.5, they bet me Over and I’m at 59.

North Carolina at Miami (-3.5, 66)

We opened Miami -4. They took the 4 and I only moved it a half point, so we are at 3.5 but I do see 4s still out there. I haven’t had enough real action to get me back up to 4. Just really that one pop initially on the + 4. No action on this total.

South Carolina at No. 13 Kentucky (-6.5, 46.5)

We opened Kentucky -10.5. They took the 10.5, they took the 10. Now, all of a sudden, we get word that there is an injury issue with Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. We went to 8 and they took the 8, they took the 7.5. Then it looks like Levis is going to be out, so we went all the way to 5.5. He’s now listed as questionable, so they laid me the 5.5, laid me the 6, and we’re at 6.5. I have a ton of business both ways and I’m just hoping it doesn’t fall on any kind of number. We’re exposed to a lot of numbers here.

Florida State at No. 14 NC State (-3, 50.5)

Really good action on this game too. We opened NC State -3.5 and they took it for a pretty big number. I went to 3 and they are laying back the 3 but it was a pretty nice whack at 3.5, so not enough yet to go back to 3.5 but I have a feeling we will get there. The ticket count is about 5-to-1 on NC State but so far the wise guys have been on the dog. Nothing on this total.

To read more of this article for free and get other great sports betting content, head to VSiN.com.