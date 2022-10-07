 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cardinals collapse in 9th inning in Game 1 vs. Phillies

St. Louis entered the inning with a 2-0 lead and came out with a loss to Philly to open the Wild Card round on Friday.

By Benjamin Zweiman
The St. Louis Cardinals were one inning away from taking a 1-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card round of the NL playoffs on Friday afternoon. Ryan Helsley came in the ninth inning with a 2-0 lead and just three outs from having a shot at advancing on Saturday. Things took a turn for the worst, however.

Alec Bohm was hit by a pitch to make it 2-1 with the bases loaded and a Jean Segura single opened the game up. Philly would go on to take a 4-2 when Bryson Stott grounded into a fielder’s choice. Brandon Marsh and Kyle Schwarber would also add to the fun, making it 6-2 Phillies heading into the bottom of the ninth. The Cardinals were unable to rally and are now faced with elimination at home after losing 6-3.

The Cardinals will have Miles Mikolas on the hill in Game 2 against Aaron Nola for the Phillies. Right now, the Cards are -105 on the ML while the Phils are -115 on DraftKings Sportsbook. St. Louis was -135 on the series line while Philly was +115 entering Game 1.

