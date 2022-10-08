Breaking down odds for Sacramento Kings heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Sacramento Kings odds heading into the new season.

The Kings made a lot of moves in the offseason in an attempt to end a 16-year playoff drought. Sacramento has three talented veterans to guide this young group along in what could be the first step towards a contending franchise.

Sacramento Kings Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 33.5

Even with Sacramento’s recent history, this total is ridiculously low. The under is priced at plus money, but you should not be taking that. Domantas Sabonis being with the team for a full season alone would push the Kings over this line. Throw in Keegan Murray, Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter and Sacramento should be in the play-in hunt.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +450, No -700

The Kings have enough talent to at least give this a legitimate shot. Being in the play-in tournament should be the minimum expectation for this team. Making it out of the bracket is difficult depending on seeding, so the Kings probably will still fall short of postseason play. If you believe in the roster, there’s a nice payout on Sacramento making the playoffs.

List of player futures

De’Aaron Fox MVP (+16000)

Domantas Sabonis MVP (+40000)

Keegan Murray Rookie of the Year (+450)

Malik Monk Sixth Man of the Year (+8000)

Davion Mitchell Most Improved Player (+8000)