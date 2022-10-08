Breaking down odds for Los Angeles Lakers heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Los Angeles Lakers odds heading into the new season.

The Lakers had a disappointing season in 2021-22, marred by injuries to Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The Russell Westbrook experiment did not work, although it seems like the Lakers are attempting to give it another go to start the year after they couldn’t find a trade they liked over the offseason.

Los Angeles Lakers Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 45.5

The over is priced at +105, which is intriguing considering what the Lakers look like when healthy. James and Davis playing a full season alone could propel a team to this number, even in a loaded Western conference. If you are banking on a healthy Lakers squad, the over is the play.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -265, No +210

From a value standpoint, we’ve seen this roster fail before a season ago. The Lakers missing the playoffs is a real possibility, and this line suggests its would be a bigger shock than expected. If you think LA’s team this year is going to resemble last year’s squad, “No” on this category could have a huge payout.

List of player futures

LeBron James MVP (+1800)

Anthony Davis MVP (+6000)

Anthony Davis Defensive Player of the Year (+2000)

Patrick Beverley Sixth Man of the Year (+25000)

Austin Reaves Most Improved Player (+10000)