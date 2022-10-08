Breaking down odds for Phoenix Suns heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Phoenix Suns odds heading into the new season.

The Suns rattled off 64 wins in an attempt to get back to the NBA Finals last season. They looked great up until Game 7 against the Mavericks. Phoenix got embarrassed at home before Kevin Durant trade rumors rocked the boat as to who would be on the roster. Jae Crowder wants to be traded and isn’t showing up to training camp. Deandre Ayton says he hasn’t spoken to head coach Monty Williams since they had their incident in that Game 7 loss. Owner Robert Sarver’s punishment and subsequent decision to sell the team hangs over this entire group. Can the Suns overcome all this and focus on basketball?

Phoenix Suns Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 52.5

The over is priced at +105, which is surprising for a team that won 64 games. There seems to be too much hanging over this roster and Crowder’s trade request is a sign there’s more problems here than people want to vocalize. Even with Chris Paul’s leadership, the under might be the smart move here.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -2000, No +1000

The Suns have enough talent to make the playoffs, so that’s not the issue. The question is whether the drama spills over onto the court. Phoenix is among the best in the West and should be in the postseason. The extent to which it is comfortable or not remains to be seen.

List of player futures

Devin Booker MVP (+3000)

Chris Paul MVP (+9000)

Deandre Ayton Most Improved Player (+2500)

Mikal Bridges Defensive Player of the Year (+1500)

Mikal Bridges Most Improved Player (+7000)