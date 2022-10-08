Breaking down odds for Golden State Warriors heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Golden State Warriors odds heading into the new season.

Golden State found itself back at the top of the NBA world, defeating the Celtics 4-2 to capture another championship. The Warriors return most of that title-winning core, along with some intriguing prospects who should have larger roles this season.

Golden State Warriors Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 51.5

The Warriors know staying healthy for the playoffs matters more than chasing a win mark in the regular season. There’s a chance Golden State rests key guys down the stretch if the team has a playoff spot locked up, which means it’s best to stay away from this line.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -2500, No +1100

As long as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are healthy, the Warriors are essentially locks to make the playoffs. We haven’t seen these guys decline yet, and good luck trying to predict when it will happen.

List of player futures

Stephen Curry MVP (+1200)

Draymond Green Defensive Player of the Year (+1100)

Jordan Poole Most Improved Player (+2800)

Jordan Poole Sixth Man of the Year (+450)