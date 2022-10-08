Breaking down odds for Los Angeles Clippers heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Los Angeles Clippers odds heading into the new season.

The Clippers will get Kawhi Leonard back after missing the star forward for the entire 2021-22 season. Paul George should be back as well, along with a deep roster of versatile players capable of meshing well together and making a run to a championship.

Los Angeles Clippers Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 52.5

This roster is capable of winning a lot of games even if Leonard or George misses time. However, this number does seem a bit high given Leonard’s load management tendencies and the general balance in the West. The Clippers will pass this number if everyone is healthy and plays a full season. The under could offer some value here at +100.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -2500, No +1100

Last year’s team made the play-in tournament and likely would’ve made the playoffs if George didn’t get ruled out of the final game due to COVID-19. With Leonard back, the playoffs seem like an afterthought.

List of player futures

Kawhi Leonard MVP (+3000)

Paul George MVP (+8000)

Kawhi Leonard Defensive Player of the Year (+5000)

Paul George Defensive Player of the Year (+6000)

Reggie Jackson Sixth Man of the Year (+15000)

Norman Powell Sixth Man of the Year (+2000)