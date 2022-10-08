 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 3 of LIV Golf Invitational from Bangkok

LIV Golf events are all shotgun starts, with all 48 players beginning at 11:15 p.m. ET on Saturday in Thailand. Here’s the group and hole from where each player will start the round.

By DKNation Staff
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra of Fireballs GC plays an approach shot on the 14th hole during Day Two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bangkok at Stonehill Golf Course on October 08, 2022 in Pathum Thani, Thailand. Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images

We have the first withdraw from a leader in the history of LIV Golf, and unfortunately for Branden Grace it could end up being a pretty expensive way to miss the final two rounds of the tournament with $25 million on the line.

Grace was the leader after 18 holes, but he’s withdrawn after completing three holes on Saturday due to what appears to be a muscle injury.

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra has taken a five-shot lead after 36 holes at -16 following a blistering -9 63 on Friday. Four players in Richard Bland, Sihwan Kim, Harold Varner III, and Patrick Reed are all tied at -11, and they’ll all be chasing the Spaniard in hopes of capturing the $4 million prize for the individual winner of the event.

The tournament gets underway with a shotgun start at 11:15 p.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. For a golf fan, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.

Below is a full list of starting holes for the final round of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from the Stonehill in Bangkok on Saturday at 11:15 p.m. ET, which is 10:15 a.m. on Sunday in Thailand.

LIV Golf Bangkok Round 3 Starting Holes

Hole Player 1 Player 2 Player 3
1 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra Richard Bland Sihwan Kim
2 Harold Varner Iii Patrick Reed James Piot
3 Brooks Koepka Marc Leishman Lee Westwood
4 Kevin Na Laurie Canter Paul Casey
5 Ian Poulter Charles Howell Iii Jediah Morgan
6 Carlos Ortiz Talor Gooch Abraham Ancer
7 Bryson Dechambeau Hudson Swafford Wade Ormsby
8 Peter Uihlein Phil Mickelson Cameron Tringale
9 Jason Kokrak Turk Pettit Matthew Wolff
10 Sadom Kaewkanjana Sergio Garcia Dustin Johnson
11 Shaun Norris Matt Jones Phachara Khongwatmai
12 Graeme Mcdowell Pat Perez Bernd Wiesberger
14 Martin Kaymer Cameron Smith Scott Vincent
15 Hideto Tanihara Anirban Lahiri Henrik Stenson
16 Sam Horsfield Chase Koepka Joaquin Niemann
17 Charl Schwartzel Louis Oosthuizen

