Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 3 of LIV Golf Invitational from Bangkok

We have the first withdraw from a leader in the history of LIV Golf, and unfortunately for Branden Grace it could end up being a pretty expensive way to miss the final two rounds of the tournament with $25 million on the line.

Grace was the leader after 18 holes, but he’s withdrawn after completing three holes on Saturday due to what appears to be a muscle injury.

.@BrandenGrace has unfortunately had to withdraw from the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok due to an injury.



We are all wishing him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/mK6679T7yg — LIV Golf (@LIVGolfInv) October 8, 2022

With Branden Grace's WD:



▶️Stingers GC will continue event with 3 players



▶️Per Rule 5.3 (e), no alternate player will be added



▶️Grace finishes in 48th and does not receive points towards Individual standings



▶️Grace’s Rd. 1 score still counts towards team score#LIVGolf — LIVGolfComms (@LIVGolfComms) October 8, 2022

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra has taken a five-shot lead after 36 holes at -16 following a blistering -9 63 on Friday. Four players in Richard Bland, Sihwan Kim, Harold Varner III, and Patrick Reed are all tied at -11, and they’ll all be chasing the Spaniard in hopes of capturing the $4 million prize for the individual winner of the event.

The tournament gets underway with a shotgun start at 11:15 p.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. For a golf fan, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.

Below is a full list of starting holes for the final round of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from the Stonehill in Bangkok on Saturday at 11:15 p.m. ET, which is 10:15 a.m. on Sunday in Thailand.