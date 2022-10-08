Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 3 of LIV Golf Invitational from Bangkok

We have the first withdraw from a leader in the history of LIV Golf, and unfortunately for Branden Grace it could end up being a pretty expensive way to miss the final two rounds of the tournament with $25 million on the line.
Grace was the leader after 18 holes, but he’s withdrawn after completing three holes on Saturday due to what appears to be a muscle injury.
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra has taken a five-shot lead after 36 holes at -16 following a blistering -9 63 on Friday. Four players in Richard Bland, Sihwan Kim, Harold Varner III, and Patrick Reed are all tied at -11, and they’ll all be chasing the Spaniard in hopes of capturing the $4 million prize for the individual winner of the event.
The tournament gets underway with a shotgun start at 11:15 p.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. For a golf fan, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.
Below is a full list of starting holes for the final round of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from the Stonehill in Bangkok on Saturday at 11:15 p.m. ET, which is 10:15 a.m. on Sunday in Thailand.
LIV Golf Bangkok Round 3 Starting Holes
|Hole
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Player 3
|Hole
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Player 3
|1
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|Richard Bland
|Sihwan Kim
|2
|Harold Varner Iii
|Patrick Reed
|James Piot
|3
|Brooks Koepka
|Marc Leishman
|Lee Westwood
|4
|Kevin Na
|Laurie Canter
|Paul Casey
|5
|Ian Poulter
|Charles Howell Iii
|Jediah Morgan
|6
|Carlos Ortiz
|Talor Gooch
|Abraham Ancer
|7
|Bryson Dechambeau
|Hudson Swafford
|Wade Ormsby
|8
|Peter Uihlein
|Phil Mickelson
|Cameron Tringale
|9
|Jason Kokrak
|Turk Pettit
|Matthew Wolff
|10
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|Sergio Garcia
|Dustin Johnson
|11
|Shaun Norris
|Matt Jones
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|12
|Graeme Mcdowell
|Pat Perez
|Bernd Wiesberger
|14
|Martin Kaymer
|Cameron Smith
|Scott Vincent
|15
|Hideto Tanihara
|Anirban Lahiri
|Henrik Stenson
|16
|Sam Horsfield
|Chase Koepka
|Joaquin Niemann
|17
|Charl Schwartzel
|Louis Oosthuizen