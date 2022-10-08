How much will the winner of the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok receive in 2022?

The penultimate event of the 2022 LIV Golf regular season is taking place this weekend at the new Stonehill course in Pathum Thani, Thailand just outside of Bangkok. The third and final round will be on Sunday, as players will compete for their share of $25 million in prize money.

The golfers will split their share a $20 million purse in the individual competitions, as well as a $5 million purse for the team competition. The winner will take home $4 million, and the runner-up will receive just over $2 million as an individual.

Right now Spaniard and Oklahoma State grad Eugenio López-Chacarra holds a five-shot lead entering the last 18 holes at -16. He leads Richard Bland, Sihwan Kim, Harold Varner III, and Patrick Reed who are all -11.

The LIV golfers also received the equivalent of signing bonuses when they agreed to join the new Saudi-backed league. While the amounts vary from golfer to golfer, these bonuses are not affected by their performances, and are rumored to go up to the hundred-million-plus mark for the most coveted signings, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

Here’s the complete breakdown of the individual prize money for the LIV Golf Bangkok event:

LIV Golf Bangkok Place Winnings Place Winnings 1 $4,000,000 2 $2,125,000 3 $1,500,000 4 $1,050,000 5 $975,000 6 $800,000 7 $675,000 8 $625,000 9 $580,000 10 $560,000 11 $540,000 12 $450,000 13 $360,000 14 $270,000 15 $250,000 16 $240,000 17 $232,000 18 $226,000 19 $220,000 20 $200,000 21 $180,000 22 $172,000 23 $170,000 24 $168,000 25 $166,000 26 $164,000 27 $162,000 28 $160,000 29 $158,000 30 $156,000 31 $154,000 32 $152,000 33 $150,000 34 $148,000 35 $146,000 36 $144,000 37 $142,000 38 $140,000 39 $138,000 40 $136,000 41 $134,000 42 $132,000 43 $130,000 44 $128,000 45 $126,000 46 $124,000 47 $122,000 48 $120,000

Here’s the breakdown of the team money for the LIV Golf Chicago event:

First place team: $ 3 million

Second place team: $1.5 million

Third place team: $500,000