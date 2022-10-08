How much will the winner of the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok receive in 2022?

The penultimate event of the 2022 LIV Golf regular season is taking place this weekend at the new Stonehill course in Pathum Thani, Thailand just outside of Bangkok. The third and final round will be on Sunday, as players will compete for their share of $25 million in prize money.
The golfers will split their share a $20 million purse in the individual competitions, as well as a $5 million purse for the team competition. The winner will take home $4 million, and the runner-up will receive just over $2 million as an individual.
Right now Spaniard and Oklahoma State grad Eugenio López-Chacarra holds a five-shot lead entering the last 18 holes at -16. He leads Richard Bland, Sihwan Kim, Harold Varner III, and Patrick Reed who are all -11.
The LIV golfers also received the equivalent of signing bonuses when they agreed to join the new Saudi-backed league. While the amounts vary from golfer to golfer, these bonuses are not affected by their performances, and are rumored to go up to the hundred-million-plus mark for the most coveted signings, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.
Here’s the complete breakdown of the individual prize money for the LIV Golf Bangkok event:
LIV Golf Bangkok
|Place
|Winnings
|Place
|Winnings
|1
|$4,000,000
|2
|$2,125,000
|3
|$1,500,000
|4
|$1,050,000
|5
|$975,000
|6
|$800,000
|7
|$675,000
|8
|$625,000
|9
|$580,000
|10
|$560,000
|11
|$540,000
|12
|$450,000
|13
|$360,000
|14
|$270,000
|15
|$250,000
|16
|$240,000
|17
|$232,000
|18
|$226,000
|19
|$220,000
|20
|$200,000
|21
|$180,000
|22
|$172,000
|23
|$170,000
|24
|$168,000
|25
|$166,000
|26
|$164,000
|27
|$162,000
|28
|$160,000
|29
|$158,000
|30
|$156,000
|31
|$154,000
|32
|$152,000
|33
|$150,000
|34
|$148,000
|35
|$146,000
|36
|$144,000
|37
|$142,000
|38
|$140,000
|39
|$138,000
|40
|$136,000
|41
|$134,000
|42
|$132,000
|43
|$130,000
|44
|$128,000
|45
|$126,000
|46
|$124,000
|47
|$122,000
|48
|$120,000
Here’s the breakdown of the team money for the LIV Golf Chicago event:
First place team: $ 3 million
Second place team: $1.5 million
Third place team: $500,000