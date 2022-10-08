 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok receive in 2022?

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok, taking place in Pathum Thani, Thailand in 2022.

By DKNation Staff
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra of Oklahoma State plays his second shot on the first hole during the final round of the NCAA DI Mens Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club - Raptor Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Golf Ncaa Di Mens Golf Championship Rob Schumacher / USA TODAY NETWORK

The penultimate event of the 2022 LIV Golf regular season is taking place this weekend at the new Stonehill course in Pathum Thani, Thailand just outside of Bangkok. The third and final round will be on Sunday, as players will compete for their share of $25 million in prize money.

The golfers will split their share a $20 million purse in the individual competitions, as well as a $5 million purse for the team competition. The winner will take home $4 million, and the runner-up will receive just over $2 million as an individual.

Right now Spaniard and Oklahoma State grad Eugenio López-Chacarra holds a five-shot lead entering the last 18 holes at -16. He leads Richard Bland, Sihwan Kim, Harold Varner III, and Patrick Reed who are all -11.

The LIV golfers also received the equivalent of signing bonuses when they agreed to join the new Saudi-backed league. While the amounts vary from golfer to golfer, these bonuses are not affected by their performances, and are rumored to go up to the hundred-million-plus mark for the most coveted signings, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

Here’s the complete breakdown of the individual prize money for the LIV Golf Bangkok event:

LIV Golf Bangkok

Place Winnings
1 $4,000,000
2 $2,125,000
3 $1,500,000
4 $1,050,000
5 $975,000
6 $800,000
7 $675,000
8 $625,000
9 $580,000
10 $560,000
11 $540,000
12 $450,000
13 $360,000
14 $270,000
15 $250,000
16 $240,000
17 $232,000
18 $226,000
19 $220,000
20 $200,000
21 $180,000
22 $172,000
23 $170,000
24 $168,000
25 $166,000
26 $164,000
27 $162,000
28 $160,000
29 $158,000
30 $156,000
31 $154,000
32 $152,000
33 $150,000
34 $148,000
35 $146,000
36 $144,000
37 $142,000
38 $140,000
39 $138,000
40 $136,000
41 $134,000
42 $132,000
43 $130,000
44 $128,000
45 $126,000
46 $124,000
47 $122,000
48 $120,000

Here’s the breakdown of the team money for the LIV Golf Chicago event:

First place team: $ 3 million
Second place team: $1.5 million
Third place team: $500,000

