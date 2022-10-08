When was last time Astros won World Series? Going over history for Houston

We are living in a golden era of Houston Astros baseball. Yes, it’s been a pretty controversial era at times, but with the franchise heading into the 2022 MLB playoffs as the American League’s No. 1 seed and aiming for its third pennant in four seasons, it’s beyond evident that the Astros’ success is much more than their scandalous 2017 championship. Here is a look at Houston’s World Series history.

Astros history in the World Series

When was the last appearance? Win?

The Astros were last in the World Series when we last had a World Series; they were vanquished by the Braves in six games last year. Their first and only Fall Classic win to this point came in ‘17, when Houston topped the Dodgers in a seven-game series. That team is obviously tainted due to its sign-stealing scandal, but that victory is still a part of the MLB record book.

How many appearances do the Astros have?

Two years before the Astros lost to the Braves, they were taken down by another NL East team as the Washington Nationals claimed the 2019 Fall Classic. The Nats won Games 6 and 7 in Houston, and the road team went 7-0 during that showdown. Houston also lost at home in its first crack at a World Series, dropping four straight games to the White Sox in 2015. The Astros, then a member of the NL Central, moved to the AL seven years later.