How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 10

The English Premier League heads into Matchday 10 this weekend as Arsenal still sit on top of the table after eight matches. Manchester City follow them closely, trailing by just one point. Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, and Wolverhampton all sit in the relegation zone at the moment as each have just one win on the season.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

The highlight of the weekend will be Arsenal hosting Liverpool as the Reds are in desperate need of a win. Jurgen Klopp’s side hasn’t been able to secure a win in league play since August, and currently sit in ninth place with just 10 points. The Gunners are off to a flying start, going 7-0-1 through their first eight matches as they sit at the top of the table with 21 points. Gabriel Jesus leads the way with five goals and three assists on the season as they’ll look to keep their fantastic form alive. This match is set to kick off on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET from Emirates Stadium in London.

Elsewhere, Manchester City will take on 16th-place Southampton as Erling Haaland looks to continue his dream start to the season. The 22-year-old phenom striker has 14 goals through his first eight matches, racking up three separate hat tricks in the process. Southampton honestly doesn’t stand much of a chance in this one as City have been nearly unstoppable to start the season. Regardless, it’s safe to say any match Haaland plays in right now is set to be an entertaining one. The two sides will kick off at Etihad Stadium on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 10 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 10 schedule

Saturday, October 8

Bournemouth v. Leicester - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Chelsea v. Wolverhampton - 10 a.m. ET, USA Network

Manchester City v. Southampton - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Newcastle v. Brentford - 10 a.m. ET, USA Network

Brighton v. Tottenham - 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

Sunday, October 9

West Ham v. Fulham - 9 a.m. ET, USA Network

Crystal Palace v. Leeds - 9 a.m. ET, USA Network

Arsenal v. Liverpool - 11:30 a.m. ET, USA Network

Everton v. Manchester United - 2 p.m. ET, USA Network

Monday, October 10

Nottingham Forest v. Aston Villa - 3 p.m. ET, USA Network