Premier League DFS targets, values for Matchday 10

The English Premier League heads into Matchday 10 this weekend with a full slate of matches ahead. Arsenal remain on top of the table with Manchester City hot on their trail. There will be plenty of options to choose from through the weekend to throw in your DFS lineups.

Here’s a look at some of the top DFS plays on DraftKings for contests on Matchday 10, along with value plays who could help you round out your lineup.

Top Players

Erling Haaland, MCI vs. SOU ($11,600) — This might be the most obvious choice on the whole slate, but Haaland is a must-have for anyone’s lineup. The 22-year-old striker has 14 goals through his first eight games in EPL, and that’s not even counting the five goals he’s notched in three Champions League contests. Man City will be going up against Southampton, and Haaland is all but guaranteed to get on the score sheet at this point.

James Maddison, BOU vs. LEI ($10,800) — Although Leicester City only has one win this season, Maddison has been having a good campaign so far in terms of fantasy production. He’s coming off a big 43-point performance in the big 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest that saw him score two goals and have one assist. It’s the second week in a row that saw him get at least 34 fantasy points, and he’ll look to continue that against Bournemouth this weekend.

Kevin De Bruyne, MCI vs. SOU ($9,500) — Heading back to the Manchester City lineup, De Bruyne has been averaging 20.8 fantasy points per game this season. He’s coming off of three straight weeks of 22 points or higher. He’s logged five assists through his last three matches, and that’s likely not going to stop anytime soon especially with Haaland in the attack.

Value Players

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, CHE vs. WOL ($7,000) — Although he only has one EPL match under his belt with Chelsea, Aubameyang came out swinging as he scored a goal and racked up 14.9 fantasy points in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace last week. He scored again in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over AC Milan in Champions League play, and it seems as though manager Graham Potter will be keen to keep him in the lineup. His price will rise as he performs well, so grab him at $7k while you can.

Kieran Trippier, NEW vs. BRE ($6,300) — Trippier has scored double-digit fantasy points in every match but one this season as he’s averaged 13.9 per game through eight outings. He topped out at 25.6 DKFP in the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace at the beginning of September, and scored 15.1 and 10.2 DKFP in the two matches since then. As a defender, he’s only scored one goal this season, but he racks up the points from crosses (worth 0.7 points each) as he’s hit double digits in that column four times this season.

Neto, BOU vs. LEI ($4,400) — If you’re looking for a player with a decently high floor and a low price tag, look no further than Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto. He’s started the last four matches for the Cherries and has only conceded three goals in that stretch. He’s scored double-digit fantasy points in three of those matches, and is coming off a 14.4 fantasy point performance in their scoreless draw with Brentford last week. He has a favorable matchup this weekend against Leicester City, who just recently got their first win on the season.