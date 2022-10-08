Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich: Picks, predictions, how to watch Der Klassiker

Bayern Munich will head on the road to take on Borussia Dortmund on Saturday as Bundesliga continues with Matchday 9. These two sides are tied at 15 points, but Bayern hold a commanding lead in the goal differential tiebreaker with +17 in contrast to Dortmund’s +1 differential. That tiebreaker keeps Munich in third while Dortmund just barely trail in fourth place.

While there won’t be a televised broadcast, you can catch all the Bundesliga action, including this game, via livestream on ESPN+. Saturday’s Matchday 9 action is set to kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET from Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. Bayern come in as the favorites, priced at -170 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Dortmund sits at +350 while a draw is also +350.

Borussia Dortmund v. Bayern Munich

Date: Saturday, October 8

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Borussia Dortmund: +350

Draw: +350

Bayern Munich: -170

Moneyline pick: Borussia Dortmund +350

Bayern Munich started the season off strong, winning their first three matches with a combined 15-1 score over their opponents. Since then, they’ve cooled off a lot especially with Champions League play was introduced, winning just one of their last five matches in Bundesliga play. After three straight draws and a 1-0 loss to Augsburg, they bounced back in Matchday 8 with a big 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen thanks to goals from Leroy Sane, Jama Musiala, Sadio Mane, and Thomas Muller.

These are the struggles many thought Bayern Munich would see after losing Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona in the offseason, so the 4-0 win over Leverkusen came as a huge sigh of relief to manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Borussia Dortmund have found themselves in somewhat of a skid, losing two of their last three Bundesliga matches as they’ve also been juggling a congested schedule with Champions League involved. Their last match ended in a 3-2 loss to Koln, but they’ll look to bounce back against Bayern Munich as they have three players in Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, and Youssoufa Moukoko with two goals apiece.

While both teams have shown struggles, now would be the perfect time for Dortmund to get one over on the 32-time Bundesliga champions. Priced at +350, Dortmund comes in at a great value with a good chance to get a win at home.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.