Reims vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

Ligue 1 heads into Matchday 10 this weekend, kicking off with Reims playing host to league leaders Paris Saint-Germain. Reims are coming off a 2-2 draw with Troyes last week as they’re currently winless in their last four outings. PSG remain unbeaten on the season, going 8-1-0 in their first nine matches as they sit two points clear of second place Marseille.

Reims come in as the heavy underdogs, priced at +700 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. PSG is set at -260 while a draw is priced at +425 ahead of Saturday’s action. The match is set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET from Stade Auguste-Delaune and can be watched on beIN SPORTS or via livestream on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Reims v. Paris Saint-Germain

Date: Saturday, October 8

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS

Live stream: bEIN SPORTS CONNECT, Fanatiz, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Reims: +700

Draw: +425

Paris Saint-Germain: -260

Moneyline pick: PSG -260

PSG have looked unstoppable this season, led by Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, who both have eight goals on the campaign. Neymar has also tallied seven assists through the first nine matches, tying Lionel Messi as the team’s assists leader. They’re coming off a 2-1 win over Nice last week that saw both Messi and Mbappe get on the score sheet to stay just a step ahead of Marseille, who are essentially keeping pace with the league leaders as they sit just two points back.

Reims are currently in the relegation zone, though it’s early on in the season with plenty of time to move up. They’ve only been able to notch one win on the season in the form of a 4-2 win over Angers on August 31. They’re led by Folarin Balogun, who has six goals and one assist on the campaign so far, while Junya Ito comes in behind him with three goals and one assist.

PSG haven’t lost to Reims since 2019 when Hassane Kamara and Boulaye Dia both got on the score sheet to secure a 2-0 win over the Ligue 1 giants. Unfortunately for Reims, they haven’t even been able to score a goal against PSG since that victory, being outscored by the reigning champs 15-0 in the five matches since. PSG is the safe bet to win this one outright.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.