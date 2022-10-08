Getafe vs. Real Madrid: Picks, predictions, how to watch La Liga match

Getafe will look to inch closer to the middle of the table as they play host to Real Madrid this weekend in Matchday 8 action. Madrid sit in second place just behind Barcelona while Getafe are in 14th place, but just three points away from being in the top 10.

Getafe will host Real Madrid Saturday with kickoff at 3 p.m. ET from Coliseum Alfonso Perez. While there won’t be a television broadcast, you can catch all the action via livestream on ESPN+. Let’s take a closer look at the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Getafe v. Real Madrid

Date: Saturday, October 8

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Getafe: +550

Draw: +340

Real Madrid: -225

Moneyline pick: Real Madrid -225

Real Madrid finally hit their first stumbling block of the season as they’re coming off a 1-1 draw against Osasuna in Matchday 7. Vinicius Junior opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, but Osasuna fired back eight minutes later with a goal from Kike Garcia.

It marks the first non-win of the season for Los Blancos, as they had won all six of their previous matches. They’re now tied with Barcelona on points, but fall to second place thanks to Barca’s goal differential tiebreaker.

Getafe looked like they were going to be able to string together a few wins after back-to-back victories over Real Sociedad and Osasuna, but they dropped a 3-2 result against Real Valladolid after Oscar Plano netted the winner in the 49th minute.

Getafe fell to 2-1-4 with seven points on the season, though they have plenty of time to make up points as they’re not far out of the top 10 at the moment. Getafe are led by Enes Unal and Gaston Alvarez, who both have two goals on the season.

They’ll have their work cut out for them as Real Madrid are heavily favored to win. It’s not out of the question, though, as Getafe earned a 1-0 win in the first meeting last season at home thanks to an early goal from Unal followed by some solid defending from the home side. Madrid has been playing fantastic soccer so far this season, and it’s tough to pick almost anyone else to beat them at this point. Back the visitors to get all three points.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.