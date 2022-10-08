AC Milan vs. Juventus: Picks, predictions, how to watch Serie A match

Reigning Serie A champions AC Milan will host Juventus in Matchday 9 action on Saturday. Milan come into the contest with a slew of injuries, but they also have a 3-1 win over Empoli last week. Juve snapped a three-game winless skid with a 3-0 win over Bologna in their last Serie A outing as well.

AC Milan v. Juventus is set to kick off at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, and will be available to stream on Paramount+ with a paid subscription. AC Milan is favored to get the win, priced at +105 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Juventus comes in at +255 while a draw is priced at +230.

AC Milan v. Juventus

Date: Saturday, October 8

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

AC Milan: +105

Draw: +230

Juventus: +255

Moneyline pick: Juventus +255

AC Milan are dealing with a bunch of injuries at the moment. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee), Theo Hernandez (groin), Allesandro Florenzi (hamstring), and Junior Messias (calf) headline the problems Milan have on that front. Still, they’ve been able to stay in decent form regardless of absences as they’ve only lost one match through their first eight outings in Serie A.

Juventus sit just four points behind Milan and have only lost one match on the season as well. They’re led by Dusan Vlahovic with five goals and one assist on the season, while Arkadiusz Milik comes in behind him with three goals.

Juve found themselves in a bit of a skid recently across all competitions that saw them lose two Champions League matches and go 0-2-1 in Serie A in September. They were able to snap that streak in league play with a 3-0 win over Bologna thanks to goals from Filip Kostic, Vlahovic, and Milik to bring them into seventh place in the Serie A table.

Even with several AC Milan players on the brink of a return, I’m backing Juventus to get the win on Saturday. They come in at a nice +255 value that’s too tempting to turn down. They’ve dominated AC Milan over the years, winning 23 of the last 37 contests between them across all competitions and are my pick to grab three points here.

