4 Michigan vs. Indiana start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 6 game

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers meet up in Week 6 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday and the game will air on FOX.

The Wolverines dodged their first big challenge of the season last week heading into Kinnick Stadium and handling an elite Iowa defense with relative ease, toppling the Hawkeyes 27-14 in a game that wasn’t as close as the score indicated. Their offense has been wonderful this season, especially since handing JJ McCarthy the ball full-time. They’re scoring over 45 points per contest, good for 6th most in the nation, and their defense is allowing just over 11 points per game, which also ranks 6th in the country. Running back Blake Corum is an absolute superstar and already has 10 touchdowns in the first five games.

That potent offense is going to be a massive challenge for Tom Allen and the Hoosiers to stop. Their defense has struggled a lot to begin the season, giving up an average of over 30 points per game so far. Their offense has been pretty pedestrian too, scoring just barely 27 points per game en route to a 3-2 record. They come into this game with a two-game losing streak at the hands of Cincinnati and Nebraska and desperately need t get back on track. Though this is by far their toughest game of the season so far.

Michigan is a 22.5-point favorite on the road in this one and are going off on the moneyline at -1800. The point total is set at 59. and bettors can grab Indiana on the moneyline at +1000. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Wolverines lead the overall series 60-10, with Indiana’s last win coming in 2020. Before that, the Hoosiers hadn’t beaten Michigan since 1987.