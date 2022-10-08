16 BYU vs. Notre Dame start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 6 game in Las Vegas

The No. 19 BYU Cougars and Notre Dame Fighting Irish meet up in Week 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and the game will air on NBC/Peacock.

This is a home game for the Irish, marking their annual Shamrock Series game where they travel to some random NFL stadium and play a game in front of a new city. They better hope the shamrock brings them some luck, because the Irish are having a rough time this season. A 2-2 start to open Marcus Freeman’s coaching tenure isn’t what anybody had in mind, but consecutive losses to Ohio State and Marshall to open the year had ND nose-diving. They nearly lost to Cal in Week 3 before taking care of UNC in Week 4 for their first comfortable win of the season. Maybe they’ve found a groove, but BYU is a really good team with a lot of offensive talent and size in the trenches on both sides of the ball, so it could be a very long night in Vegas for the Irish.

BYU is off to a 4-1 start this season, with their lone loss coming to No. 12 Oregon. They toppled a top-10 team in Baylor earlier this season and have cruised to easy wins over a couple of Mountain West schools over the last few weeks. They’re scoring close to 35 points per game and giving up just 26.

Notre Dame is a 4-point favorite and are going off on the moneyline at -180. The point total Is set at 51.5 and BYU can be grabbed at +155 on the moneyline. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The two programs have only met six times in history, with Notre Dame holding a 4-2 advantage in the series. The last official game was a 49-23 Notre Dame win back in 2005. Two additional Irish victories, in 2012 and 2013, were vacated from the record books after the NCAA found Notre Dame used ineligible players in both seasons. BYU hasn’t beaten Notre Dame since 2004.