4 Michigan vs. Indiana: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 6

The #4 Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers meet up in Week 6 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox. The Wolverines will look to avoid a letdown with a big game against the Penn State Nittany Lions coming the following week.

Michigan (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) had no issues knocking off the Iowa Hawkeyes in a rematch of last year’s Big Ten title game 27-14 last weekend as the defense allowed just 281 yards of total offense, and Blake Corum rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown. Indiana (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) will return home looking for a big-time upset after consecutive road losses to the Cincinnati Bearcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Michigan is a 22.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1800 on the moneyline. That makes Indiana a +1000 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 59.

Michigan vs. Indiana

Date: Saturday, October 8th

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.