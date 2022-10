Complete TV schedule for Week 6 of 2022 college football season

After ten ranked teams lost in Week 5, the college football world is shaken up. Kansas and Kansas State ranked? LSU back in at No. 25? Alabama and Georgia fighting for the top spot? Week 6 is sure to bring even more drama as conference play continues and independent powerhouses BYU and Notre Dame face off in Las Vegas.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 6 of the 2022 college football season.

Wednesday, October 5

SMU vs. UCF — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPN2

Friday, October 7

Nebraska vs. Rutgers — 7:00 p.m. ET — FS1

Houston vs. Memphis — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPN2

Colorado State vs. Nevada — 10:00 p.m. ET — FS1

UNLV vs. San Jose State — 10:30 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Saturday, October 8

No. 4 Michigan vs. Indiana — 12:00 p.m. ET — FOX

No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 25 LSU — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN

No. 17 TCU vs. No. 19 Kansas — 12:00 p.m. ET — FS1

Arkansas vs. No. 23 Mississippi State — 12:00 p.m. ET — SECN

Missouri vs. Florida — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPNU

Texas vs. Oklahoma (in Dallas, TX) — 12:00 p.m. ET — ABC

Purdue vs. Maryland — 12:00 p.m. ET — BTN

Louisville vs. Virginia — 12:00 p.m. ET — ACCN

Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan — 12:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Akron vs. Ohio — 2:00 p.m. ET — ESPN3

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State — 2:00 p.m. ET — ESPN3

USF vs. No. 24 Cincinnati — 2:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Auburn vs. No. 2 Georgia — 3:30 p.m. ET — CBS

Texas Tech vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State — 3:30 p.m. ET — FS1

No. 11 Utah vs. No. 18 UCLA — 3:30 p.m. ET — FOX

Liberty vs. UMass — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern — 3:30 p.m. ET — BTN

Virginia Tech vs. Pitt — 3:30 p.m. ET — ACCN

East Carolina vs. Tulane — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPNU

Tulsa vs. Navy — 3:30 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Ball State vs. Central Michigan — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Toledo vs. NIU — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Kent State vs. Miami (Ohio) — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. UAB — 3:30 p.m. ET — Stadium

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Michigan State — 4:00 p.m. ET — ABC

No. 9 Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt — 4:00 p.m. ET — SECN

No. 21 Washington vs. Arizona State — 4:00 p.m. ET — P12N

Duke vs. Georgia Tech — 4:00 p.m. ET — ESPN3

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) — 4:00 p.m. ET — ESPN2

WKU vs. UTSA — 6:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Air Force vs. Utah State — 7:00 p.m. ET — FS1

Wyoming vs. New Mexico — 7:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

James Madison vs. Arkansas State — 7:00 p.m. ET — NFL

Appalachian State vs. Texas State — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. Troy — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

UConn vs. FIU — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN3

UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

No. 5 Clemson vs. Boston College — 7:30 p.m. ET — ABC

Washington State vs. No. 6 USC — 7:30 p.m. ET — FOX

South Carolina vs. No. 13 Kentucky — 7:30 p.m. ET — SECN

Army vs. No. 15 Wake Forest — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPN3

No. 16 BYU vs. Notre Dame (in Las Vegas, NV) — 7:30 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

No. 20 Kansas State vs. Iowa State — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPNU

Iowa vs. Illinois — 7:30 p.m. ET — BTN

Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Alabama — 8:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Florida State vs. No. 14 NC State —8:00 p.m. ET — ACCN

Coastal Carolina vs. ULM — 8:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona — 9:00 p.m. ET — P12N

Fresno State vs. Boise State — 9:45 p.m. ET — FS1

Hawaii vs. San Diego State — 10:30 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Oregon State vs. Stanford — 11:00 p.m. ET — ESPN