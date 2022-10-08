16 BYU vs. Notre Dame: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 6

The #16 BYU Cougars and Notre Dame Fighting Irish meet up in this week at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC. This is the latest edition of the Shamrock Series as the Irish take on a top-20 independent program on Saturday night.

BYU (4-1) had an extra couple days of rest than usual as the Cougars knocked off the Utah State Aggies 38-26 last week Thursday as Jaren Hall threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Notre Dame (2-2) is coming out of the bye week and went into it with consecutive wins over the California Golden Bears and North Carolina Tar Heels. Drew Pyne threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns in the win over UNC.

Notre Dame is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -180 on the moneyline. That makes BYU a +155 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 51.5.

BYU vs. Notre Dame

Date: Saturday, October 8th

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Live Stream or Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Live Stream or with Peacock, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.