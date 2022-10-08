Oklahoma vs. Texas: The best rivalry game in Week 6 of college football

It’s Red River Showdown weekend, and while this would have garnered a College GameDay visit just two weeks ago when Oklahoma was undefeated and Texas was coming off a near-miss against Alabama. But the timing for the two soon-to-be SEC was not so fortuitous in reality.

Both unranked teams, the Sooners lost badly to TCU on Saturday and the Longhorns are now a two-loss team after fumbling in overtime against Texas Tech two weeks ago. The two will meet, both unranked, at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas at noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Texas vs. Oklahoma Odds for 2022 from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas -6.5

Total: Over/Under 65

Moneyline: Texas -240, Oklahoma +200

Texas: 3-2 (1-1 Big 12)

Texas impressed early on by taking Alabama down to the line, but with QB Quinn Ewers having been out for the past several weeks with a shoulder injury, their season hasn’t played out how they may have pictured it after Week 2. They took care of UTSA and West Virgina with relative ease, but that Texas Tech loss is an ugly mark on their schedule. It’s a real possibility that Ewers returns for this weekend’s game, which would be a major plus for the Longhorns.

Oklahoma: 3-2 (0-2 Big 12)

New head coach Brent Venables came out strong, opening 3-0 and quickly making his way to a comfortable spot in the AP top ten. Then came conference play — back-to-back losses to Kansas State and TCU, and largely defensive losses at that, plummeted the Sooners’ stock and exposed some real weaknesses.

The Pick

Texas -6.5 (-110)

The Longhorns aren’t a bad football team. They had some bad luck against Texas Tech, but if Ewers is back (and even if he isn’t), this Oklahoma team has shown enough of its flaws to the world that Texas should be able to easily pinpoint and exploit their defensive holes and hang up plenty of points on the scoreboard. The Sooners are not ready for a game of this caliber as they stand right now.