Texas vs. Oklahoma: History of rivalry between the Longhorns and the Sooners

The Red River Showdown returns to the Cotton Bowl this weekend as two previously-ranked teams, the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners, attempt to crawl back into the Top 25 after major upsets in the past two weeks. One of the most storied games in college football, the Longhorns-Sooners rivalry will soon move from the Big 12 to the SEC, but before that happens, we take a look at the history of the Showdown.

The game kicks off at noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 8.

History of Texas vs. Oklahoma

Total games played: 177

Record: Texas is 62-50-5

Last game: Oklahoma won 55-48 in Dallas

The two teams first faced off in 1900, before Oklahoma was even a state, and have played each other every year in an uninterrupted streak that began in 1929 for possession of the Golden Hat. A contentious conference rivalry, there have been 16 matchups in the game’s history in which both teams were ranked in the top ten since the creation of the AP Poll.

The Sooners currently hold a four-game win streak, preserved in quadruple-overtime in 2020, that the Longhorns will be looking to break this Saturday.

Biggest game in series history: 1984

The 1984 matchup was the only game in Red River history that saw the teams enter ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the nation. Rain was pouring down, and what would have been a game-winning interception in the final moments was called back, allowing Texas to kick a game-tying field goal. The game ended in a 15-15 tie, still over a decade to go until overtime would be implemented.

Most important player in series history: Texas QB Colt McCoy

In 2008, McCoy led No. 5 Texas in unseating No. 1 Oklahoma, 45-35. He threw two touchdowns in the final eight minutes of the game and overcame an early 21-10 deficit to upset the country’s top program at the time.

Odds for 2022

Spread: Texas -7

Total: Over/Under 65.5

Moneyline: Texas -260, Oklahoma +220

The wheels have come off at Oklahoma (3-2), who got blown out by TCU in an embarrassing fashion last week. The holes in their defensive scheme are becoming more glaring, and they can’t keep up on offensive production. Texas (3-2) came oh-so-close to beating No. 1 Alabama. Though they were upset in overtime by Texas Tech a few weeks ago, they’ve been able to take care of UTSA and West Virginia, winning games that have looked a lot closer in the last few seasons.

The Longhorns’ defense has been able to hold its own, and if QB Quinn Ewers is able to return from the shoulder injury he sustained in the Alabama game, Texas should be able to break the streak easily on Saturday.