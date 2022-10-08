 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Virginia Tech vs. Pitt: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more

The Virginia Tech Hookies and Pitt Panthers face off Saturday, October 8. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hookies and Pitt Panthers meet up in Week 6 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network. Both programs are coming off a loss in conference play heading into Saturday afternoon.

Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-1 ACC) was blown out in consecutive games to the West Virginia Mountaineers and North Carolina Tar Heels, which outgained the Hokies 527-273 in a 41-10 UNC win. Pitt (3-2, 0-1 ACC) is coming off a bad loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as Kedon Slovis threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns, but the Panthers turned the ball over three times.

Pitt is a 14.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -580 on the moneyline. That makes Virginia Tech a +440 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 42.

Virginia Tech vs. Pitt

Date: Saturday, October 8th
Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ACC Network
Live stream: ACC Network, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or the ESPN app. It will require a cable login with access to the ACCN, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

