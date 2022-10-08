Virginia Tech vs. Pitt: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more

The Virginia Tech Hookies and Pitt Panthers meet up in Week 6 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network. Both programs are coming off a loss in conference play heading into Saturday afternoon.

Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-1 ACC) was blown out in consecutive games to the West Virginia Mountaineers and North Carolina Tar Heels, which outgained the Hokies 527-273 in a 41-10 UNC win. Pitt (3-2, 0-1 ACC) is coming off a bad loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as Kedon Slovis threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns, but the Panthers turned the ball over three times.

Pitt is a 14.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -580 on the moneyline. That makes Virginia Tech a +440 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 42.

Virginia Tech vs. Pitt

Date: Saturday, October 8th

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Live stream: ACC Network, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or the ESPN app. It will require a cable login with access to the ACCN, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.