North Carolina vs. Miami: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 6

The UNC Tar Heels and Miami Hurricanes meet up in Week 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. North Carolina continues to put up big offensive numbers, and we’ll see if the defense can improve as it gets rolling into conference play.

North Carolina (4-1, 1-0 ACC) crushed the Virginia Tech Hokies 41-10 at home last weekend, and the Tar Heels scored at least 35 points in each of their first five games. Drake Maye threw for 363 yards with three touchdowns, and Josh Downs caught eight passes for 120 yards. Miami (2-2, 0-0 ACC) lost two games in a row to the Texas A&M Aggies and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders heading into last week’s bye. The Hurricanes passing game has regressed in Year 2 of Tyler Van Dyke as the starting quarterback, and he has a great matchup to put up a better performance.

Miami is a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -170 moneyline odds, making North Carolina a +145 underdog. The over/under is set at 66.

UNC vs. Miami

Date: Saturday, October 8th

Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.