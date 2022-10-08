College Football Week 6 picks, predictions against the spread

College football isn’t just one of the best sports to watch on a Saturday afternoon, it’s also one of the best to find ways to make plenty of cash as a sharp sports bettor. Each week we’ll find the best value for NCAA football games against the spread, total, and on the moneyline so you can make plenty of cash. No touts, no fees, and just the best numbers we can find.

Here are our best picks on the board to get all the dollars in Week 6 of FBS football. All lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Collin Sherwin: 2022 Record 7-11

Iowa vs. Illinois under 36.5

Much like in limbo contests and political advertising, when they go low, we want to go lower. These two teams are an affront to offense, and also very stout defensively. As close to an #AcademyUnders as you’ll get that doesn’t involve the military.

Tennessee -2.5 at LSU

It’s possible the Tigers are the worst team in the Top 25. They’ve somehow danced through the raindrops to get here, but we’ve got this as at least -4 on our board. If this was Death Valley in Baton Rouge at night, we’d be trepidatious even with Hendon Hooker under center. But it’s a nooner, so we’ll lay the 3.

Army +16.5 at Wake Forest

Just a particularly bad matchup for the Deacs, who are also caught in the lookahead trap. If Army can force some turnovers, they should be able to give Wake’s defense (89th in SP+) some issues. This could certainly be a one-score game late.

Nick Simon: 2022 Record 3-12

Texas ML (-320) vs. Oklahoma

Texas has lost four straight games to Oklahoma but are in a position to take this year’s edition of the Red River Shootout. The Longhorns will have starting quarterback Quinn Ewers back on the field for this one and that should provide a boost to an offense that’s been holding down the fort in his absence. Meanwhile, OU’s defense is a tire fire as evidenced by last week’s debacle against TCU and the Sooners might be without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

I would take Texas to cover here, but wacky things tend to happen in Red River and OU could very well keep it close. I’ll play it safe and take the Horns on the moneyline.

WKU-UTSA under 73

Western Kentucky vs. UTSA has been one of the more fun matchups in Conference USA in the last few years as both teams have boasted offenses that can pour it on offensively. While this game should once again be exciting with Austin Reed and Frank Harris duking it out, I don’t think it will get to the levels of both team potentially scoring in the 40’s. Take the under.

Alabama -24 vs. Texas A&M

This matchup has been circled on everyone’s calendar since May when Jimbo Fisher went scorched earth on Nick Saban in a press conference. The two may be trying to downplay the beef this week and say that they’ve moved on, but trust me, everyone inside of the Alabama football complex is laser focused on burying the Aggies on Saturday.

What’s going to help the Crimson Tide even more is that A&M’s painfully mediocre offense took another blow on Thursday with the news that quarterback Max Johnson will be out with a broken bone in his hand. That’s going to thrust previously benched starter Haynes King back on the field and that is not good for their chances. Lay it with the Tide. This will can and will get ugly.

Grace McDermott: 2022 Record 7-11

Texas -7 vs. Oklahoma

These two teams are not fair to compare to each other despite their identical records. Texas, though it pains me to say it, is well on its way to being back, especially with Quinn Ewers set to play this weekend. Oklahoma got steamrolled by TCU and looked bush league. The defensive gap between the two teams is wide enough that the Longhorns can cover.

Arkansas +9.5 vs. Mississippi State

This Arkansas team should be able to keep it close with Mississippi State. Quarterback KJ Jefferson is still questionable to play after sustaining a head injury against Alabama, which might explain the larger-than-expected spread. Maybe they can’t win without Jefferson, but they can cover. The Razorbacks put up 26 points against Alabama last week, the most the Tide has allowed all season.

Tennessee -3 vs. LSU

I have to assume that Vegas knows something I don’t, because from what I know, Tennessee is miles better than LSU this year. LSU’s greatest achievement so far is beating a terrible Auburn team who would probably do well to start looking for a new head coach, and the Vols are an undefeated top-ten team who beat Pitt and Florida. UT covers.

Chinmay Vaidya: 2022 Record 9-9

TCU -7 vs. Kansas (-105)

You don’t have to do much to convince me to pick against the Jayhawks in football, and I think this is a great spot to fade Kansas amid the media hype. TCU just put on a clinic against Oklahoma last week and comes into this game looking like a real Big 12 contender. I’ll back the Horned Frogs to win and cover here.

Arkansas ML vs. Mississippi State (+275)

The Razorbacks were ranked in the top 10 at one point and losses to Texas A&M and Alabama have hurt their image. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs just got done lighting up Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies to the tune of 42 points so they’re getting some extra love. I like Arkansas to pull off the upset here.

USC-Washington State over 66 points (-105)

The Trojans and Cougars meet in the biggest Pac-12 contest of the year so far. USC bounced back after a subpar offensive showing against Oregon State with 42 points against Arizona State. Washington State put up 28 in a win over Cal. These teams combine to average 71.8 points per game, so I’ll take the over at 66.

Teddy Ricketson: 2022 Record 9-9

South Carolina +6 vs. Kentucky (-110)

Last week was brutal for me, and I was humbled quickly. Now it is time to make more outrageous picks and see what happens. As a Gamecock fan, this seems like a silly bet even for me, BUT Will Levis is out. Now, do I think he is already overrated? Yes. Do I think that Spencer Rattler can go on the road and lose by fewer than seven points to the Wildcats? Also yes, so here we are.

Tennessee (-3) vs. LSU (-110)

Does Joe Burrow have more eligibility? Are he, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson all getting to play in like an alumni game? What are we doing here? LSU beat Auburn on the road, cool. Tennessee looks like a legitimate SEC East contender this year and shouldn't have trouble covering here.

Texas vs. Oklahoma +9 (-110)

Well, this could be my last week taking Oklahoma in these articles. Every time I think they bounce back, they fall short. This week, they bounce back, kinda. Even with Quinn Ewers coming back, new OU head coach Brent Venables knows that no matter how the season goes, you have to beat Texas. The Sooners' defense has been bad, but they are expected to get some players back from injury on offense and that will help them sustain drives. Boomer Sooner baby! (only to cover, let’s not get crazy)

