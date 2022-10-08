11 Utah vs. #18 UCLA: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 6

The #11 Utah Aggies and #18 UCLA Bruins meet up in Week 6 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox. This is one of two Top 20 matchups in Week 6, and it could play a big role in determining who competes in the Pac-12 title game in a couple months.

Utah (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) is on a four-game winning streak following a season-opening loss to the Florida Gators, and the Utes won all of those games by at least 21 points but will get their toughest test of this stretch. UCLA (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) scored at least 40 points in four of five games in 2022, and it’s coming off a 40-32 win over the Washington Huskies as Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed for 53 yards and another score.

Utah is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -170 on the moneyline. That makes UCLA a +145 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 64.

Utah vs. UCLA

Date: Saturday, October 8th

Start time: 3;30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.