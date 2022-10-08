 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

#21 Washington vs. Arizona State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 6

The Washington Huskies and Arizona State Sun Devils face off Saturday, October 8. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger

NCAA Football: Washington at UCLA Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The #21 Washington Huskies and Arizona State Sun Devils meet up in Week 6 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Pac-12 Network. The Huskies will play their second consecutive road contest and will look to get back on track following their first loss of 2022.

Washington (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) trailed by as many as 24 points in last week’s 40-32 road loss to the UCLA Bruins, and it will look to get back over .500 in Pac-12 play. Michael Penix Jr. threw 345 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Arizona State (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12) lost four games in a row and is struggling to stay competitive for a full four quarters as it goes into the third game of the post-Herm Edwards era. The Sun Devils hung with the USC Trojans through the first half last week but lost 42-25.

Washington is a 13.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -500 on the moneyline. That makes Arizona State a +400 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 55.5.

Washington vs. Arizona State

Date: Saturday, October 8th
Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: Pac-12 Network
Live stream: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

You can watch the game on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

