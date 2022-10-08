Washington State vs. #6 USC: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 6

The Washington State Cougars and #6 USC Trojans meet up in Week 6 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox. USC is off to as good of a start as you could have in the Lincoln Riley era, while Washington State appears headed in a great direction in Year 1 of Jake Dickert as the full-time head coach.

USC (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) remains undefeated through the first games with Riley at head coach and Caleb Williams at quarterback as it gets ready for the second consecutive home matchup. The Trojans pulled away from the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half of a 42-25 win as Williams threw for 348 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Washington State (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) scored two fourth quarter touchdowns to pull away for a 28-9 win over the California Golden Bears as Cameron Ward threw for 343 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

USC is a 12-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -450 on the moneyline. That makes Washington State a +360 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 65.

Washington State vs. USC

Date: Saturday, October 8th

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.