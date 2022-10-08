3 Ohio State vs. Michigan State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 6

The #3 Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans meet up in Week 6 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Buckeyes have crushed the Spartans plenty of times in recent history as Michigan State hasn’t scored more than 12 points in any of the last five meetings.

Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) scored at least 45 points in its previous four games and hammered the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last weekend as Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five touchdowns. Michigan State (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) is on a three-game losing streak, which is more losses than the Spartans had in the first season of the Mel Tucker era in 2021. Michigan State lost to the Maryland Terrapins 27-13, allowing 489 total yards of offense.

Ohio State is a 27-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -5000 on the moneyline. That makes Michigan State a +1700 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 65.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Date: Saturday, October 8th

Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.