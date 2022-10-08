 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FSU vs. #14 NC State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more

The Florida State Seminoles and NC State Wolfpack face off Saturday, October 8. We break down how to watch.

By nafselon76
Syndication: The Greenville News Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Florida State Seminoles and the No. 14 NC State Wolfpack will meet at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for Saturday, October 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network.

Florida State (4-1, 2-1 ACC) was knocked from the ranks of the undefeated after falling 31-21 against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last Saturday. The Seminoles gave up 28 unanswered points to Wake Forest and could not catch up despite a late rally spearheaded by quarterback Jordan Travis.

NC State (4-1, 0-1 ACC) also suffered its first loss to season, a 30-20 loss to the No. 5 Clemson Tigers. NC State’s offense struggled Saturday against Clemson’s strong defensive line. The Wolfpack rushed for just 34 yards on 21 carries.

The Wolfpack are a 3.5-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors can get the Wolfpack on the moneyline at -155. The point total is set at 50.5, with the Seminoles going off at +135 on the moneyline.

FSU vs. #14 NC State

Date: Saturday, October 8
Start time: 8 p.m . ET
TV channel: ACC Network
Live stream: ACC Network, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or the ESPN app. It will require a cable login with access to the ACCN, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

