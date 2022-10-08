FSU vs. #14 NC State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more

The Florida State Seminoles and the No. 14 NC State Wolfpack will meet at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for Saturday, October 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network.

Florida State (4-1, 2-1 ACC) was knocked from the ranks of the undefeated after falling 31-21 against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last Saturday. The Seminoles gave up 28 unanswered points to Wake Forest and could not catch up despite a late rally spearheaded by quarterback Jordan Travis.

NC State (4-1, 0-1 ACC) also suffered its first loss to season, a 30-20 loss to the No. 5 Clemson Tigers. NC State’s offense struggled Saturday against Clemson’s strong defensive line. The Wolfpack rushed for just 34 yards on 21 carries.

The Wolfpack are a 3.5-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors can get the Wolfpack on the moneyline at -155. The point total is set at 50.5, with the Seminoles going off at +135 on the moneyline.

FSU vs. #14 NC State

Date: Saturday, October 8

Start time: 8 p.m . ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Live stream: ACC Network, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or the ESPN app. It will require a cable login with access to the ACCN, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.