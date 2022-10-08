Georgia DL Jalen Carter: Status for game vs. Auburn

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter will miss Saturday’s rivalry matchup against Auburn with a knee injury. He sustained the injury while taking a cut block from a Missouri offensive lineman during the team’s 26-22 victory over the Tigers last Saturday. UGA head coach Kirby Smart said on Monday that it’s an MCL injury and the staff is unsure how long he will be out of action.

Despite having numerous elite prospects who can step in and fill the void, the loss of Carter will be a huge blow to the defensive line. The 6’3”, 300 pound junior from Apopka, FL, manage to carve out a role for himself during Georgia’s national championship run last season. He racked up 37 tackles and three sacks, earning Second Team All-SEC honors at the end of the season. Some early mocks have him pegged as a top-five pick for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.