Louisville QB Malik Cunningham: Status for game vs. Virginia

Game day update: Malik Cunningham did not make the trip to Charlottesville due to continuing concussion symptoms, per Pat Forde. Brock Domann is expected to get the start in his place against Virginia. Louisville is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook as of 9:30 a.m. ET.

The status of Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is unknown heading into Saturday’s road matchup against Virginia. The senior QB exited last week’s 34-33 loss to Boston College with an injury and head coach Scott Satterfield revealed on Tuesday that he was experiencing concussion-like symptoms. Cunningham’s status was listed as day-to-day with no clear indication of whether or not he’d make the start against the Cavaliers.

The fifth-year dual-threat out of Montgomery, AL, has been the entire Louisville offense at times this season as he’s carried the Cardinals through a rollercoaster start to the 2022 campaign. Through five games, he has thrown for 968 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions through the air. He’s used his legs to do major damage on the ground as well, rushing for 457 yards and nine touchdowns so far.

If Cunningham is unable to go in Charlottesville, junior backup Brock Domann will most likely get the nod for UL.