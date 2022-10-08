Texas Tech vs. #7 Oklahoma State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 6

The #7 Oklahoma State Cowboys and Texas Tech Red Raiders meet up in Week 6 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for Saturday, October 8 at 3:30 p.m. on FS1.

Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) will look to establish itself as the team to beat in the Big XII this season. The Cowboys and Kansas Jayhawks are the only undefeated teams in the conference. Oklahoma State got a measure of revenge last Saturday with a 36-25 win over the Baylor Bears in a rematch of the 2021 Big XII championship game.

Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) couldn’t keep their momentum rolling from its win over Texas two weeks ago. The Red Raiders lost 37-28 to the Kansas State Wildcats.

Oklahoma State is a 9-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -340 moneyline odds, making Texas Tech a +280 underdog. The over/under has shot up to 67.5 from the opening number of 67.5.

Texas Tech vs. #7 Oklahoma State

Date: Saturday, October 8

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.