Low-key matchup for Week 6 of the college football season

Week 6 of the 2022 college football season is here and the action will take us to every corner of the country as we reach the halfway point of the regular season. Man, time flies. .This weekend, most of the viewing public will be fixated on the marquee rivalry games like Oklahoma-Texas and Auburn-Georgia. Well, where they zig, we zag.

Every week, we’ll go full hipster and point out an under-the-radar game that you should also be paying attention to on the schedule. For this week, we have an AAC showdown in Uptown New Orleans that should be a fun one.

ECU at Tulane, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Tulane -3.5

Total: 55

Moneyline: Tulane -170, ECU +145

AAC play is underway and here we have a pair of teams vying for the spot of surprise contender in the conference as the ECU Pirates head down to New Orleans to face the Tulane Green Wave.

Tulane (4-1, 1-0) has already doubled its win total from its 2-10 record last season and is rising up the ladder as a team to look out for in the American. The team has struck a good balance on both sides of the ball with it having the 53rd ranked offense in SP+ and 52nd ranked defense. The Green Wave owns an upset victory over Big 12 contender Kansas State and its lone setback came in a 27-24 loss to Southern Miss, who is coached by former offensive coordinator Will Hall. Last week, Tulane gutted out a 27-24 overtime victory over Houston despite starting quarterback Michael Pratt sitting out with an arm injury. Taking on both the ground and through the air was star running back Tyjae Spears, who caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime last week.

ECU (3-2, 1-1 AAC) has also been a solid ballclub this season and is just a missed field goal against NC State and a Navy game-winning field goal away from being 5-0 on the season. The difference maker for the Pirates has been fifth-year senior quarterback Holton Ahlers, who is on pace to having a career year in Greenville, NC. Last week, he lit up USF for 465 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-28 blowout victory. A huge factor of that success has been wide receiver C.J. Johnson, who has caught 22 passes for 420 yards and six touchdowns already this season.

While Cincinnati and UCF still pose as the favorites to win the conference this season, you have these two programs simmering underneath and ready to break into the upper tier of the league. A victory at Yulman Stadium here would put either team squarely in the conference championship mix as we enter the second half of the season.

If you need something to watch in between Georgia pummeling Auburn at this time, tune into ESPNU for this showdown. It should be a fun one.