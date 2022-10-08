Texas A&M vs. #1 Alabama: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 6

It’s an SEC West grudge match when the Texas A&M Aggies and #1 Alabama Crimson Tide meet up in Week 6 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Kickoff is Saturday, October 8 at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be on CBS.

Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC) battled through a Bryce Young shoulder injury to hold off the Arkansas Razorbacks, 49-26. The Crimson Tide got a 200-yard, two-touchdown game from running back Jahmyr Gibbs, a former transfer from Georgia Tech.

Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC) lost its first conference game to the Mississippi State Bulldogs and lost starting quarterback Max Johnson in the process. Johnson is day-to-day according to head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Alabama is a 24-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and sitting at -2400 on the moneyline. Texas A&M at +1200 on the moneyline with the point total set at 48.

Texas A&M vs. #1 Alabama

Date: Saturday, October 8

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.