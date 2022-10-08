8 Tennessee vs. #25 LSU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 6

The #8 Tennessee Volunteers and #25 LSU Tigers meet up in Week 6 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It’s a noon ET kickoff, 11 a.m. CT, and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) had a week off after a 38-33 win over the Florida Gators on September 24. The Volunteers are looking for their first 5-0 start since 2016.

LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) rallied from a 17-0 deficit to beat the Auburn Tigers on the road, 21-17. LSU has won four straight since an opening week loss against Florida State.

Tennessee is a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and are sitting at -140 on the moneyline. LSU is a slight underdog and bettors can get them at +120 on the moneyline. The over/under is set at 64.5.

Date: Saturday, October 8

Start time: Noon ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.