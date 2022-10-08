South Carolina vs. #13 Kentucky: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 6

The South Carolina Gamecocks and #13 Kentucky Wildcats meet up in Week 6 at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. The Wildcats will return home following their first loss of the season, and the Gamecocks crushed their last two opponents.

Kentucky (4-1, 1-1 SEC) rolled through its first four games unbeaten before falling short against the Ole Miss Rebels on the road last weekend, fumbling on its last two possessions. Will Levis threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns, while Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown. South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) crushed the Charlotte 49ers and South Carolina State. The 50-10 win over SC State moved to last Thursday due to Hurricane Ian, so the Gamecocks have a few extra days to prepare for their return to SEC play.

Kentucky is a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -240 on the moneyline. That makes South Carolina a +200 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 46.

South Carolina vs. Kentucky

Date: Saturday, October 8th

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.