Auburn vs. #2 Georgia: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 6

The Auburn Tigers and #2 Georgia Bulldogs meet up in Week 6 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. The Bulldogs survived a scare last weekend and will look to roll through the Tigers for an easy victory on Saturday afternoon.

Auburn (3-2, 1-1 SEC) turned the ball over four times to lose to the LSU Tigers 21-17 despite outgaining its opponent 438-270. The Tigers have been without starting quarterback TJ Finley for the last two games, and Robby Ashford threw for 337 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and a fumble. Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC) trailed the Missouri Tigers by 10 points heading into the fourth quarter and scored on each of its four full drives in the second half, and Stetson Bennett threw for 312 yards.

Georgia is a 28.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -6000 on the moneyline. That makes Auburn a +1800 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 49.5.

Auburn vs. Georgia

Date: Saturday, October 8th

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.