Texas vs. Oklahoma: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 6

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners meet up in Week 6 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Sooners will look to avoid a third consecutive loss, and the Longhorns are coming off a home conference victory.

Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) followed a loss to the Kansas State Wildcats by getting blown out by the TCU Horned Frogs last weekend, and the Sooners lost quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who went into concussion protocol. Texas (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) knocked off the West Virginia Mountaineers 38-20 last weekend, and the Longhorns have been without QB Quinn Ewers for three consecutive games.

Texas is a 8.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -300 on the moneyline. That makes Oklahoma a +250 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 65.

Texas vs. Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, October 8th

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.