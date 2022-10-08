Virginia Tech vs. Pitt start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 6 game

The Virginia Tech Hokies and Pittsburgh Panthers meet up in Week 6 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in an ACC battle. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACCN.

Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-1 ACC), once one of the powers in this conference, continued its descent into also ran status after being on the wrong end of a 41-10 drubbing by the North Carolina Tar Heels. It’s the second-straight week the Hokies have been blown out after losing 33-10 to West Virginia the Thursday before. Offensively Virginia Tech hasn’t gotten much going and the once-heralded defense let North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye torch them for 363 yards passing, 73 yards rushing and five total touchdowns.

Pitt (3-2, 0-1 ACC) was shocked by the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at home, 26-21, in their conference opener. The Panthers defense of their ACC championship got off a bad start against a Georgia Tech team in its first game under interim head coach Brent Key. Pittsburgh got over 300 yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Kedon Slovis, but the Panthers gave up 233 yards rushing in the loss.

Despite the disappointing loss, Pittsburgh is a 14.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and are going off on the moneyline at -580. The point total is set at 42, and bettors can grab Indiana on the moneyline at +440.