North Carolina vs. Miami start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 6 game

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Miami Hurricanes will meet up in Week 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

North Carolina (4-1, 1-0 ACC) dominated Virginia Tech, 41-10, in their conference opener and finally got a stand out performance from the young defense. The Tar Heels gave up 273 total yards and just 99 yards rushing. Offensively it’s all about redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, who put up 436 yards of total offense (363 passing, 73 rushing) and five total touchdowns. Maye is a runaway pick for freshman All-American, but at this stage why isn’t he a potential Heisman contender. His numbers are eye popping with 1,594 yards passing, 19 touchdowns and just one interception.

Miami (2-2, 0-0 ACC) is dealing with all kinds of problems in Mario Cristobal’s first season at the helm. The Hurricanes are still reeling from an embarrassing 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State two weeks ago. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was benched in that game, but Cristobal announced he will start this weekend. However, if Miami’s pass defense can’t put out a better showing than what we saw against the Blue Raiders, it won’t matter.

The Hurricanes will be a 3.5-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -170 on the moneyline. The point total is set at 66, and bettors can have North Carolina on the moneyline at +145.