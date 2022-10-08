Breaking down the weather forecast for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR is in Concord, North Carolina for this weekend’s events. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will be hosting both the Xfinity and Cup Series for a race this weekend with the Truck Series off. The events will start on Saturday, October 8, and the Cup Series will run its race on Sunday, October 9.

The weather looks about as good as you can hope for Concord, NC, this weekend. Minimal chances of rain and cooler temperatures should mix for good race days. The lower temperatures may see the cars not running quite as fast, but it will be pleasant if you are able to catch the race in person.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend in Concord, North Carolina, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, October 7

Hi 80°, Low 49°: Partly sunny and beautiful, 4% chance of rain

No events this day, but the point of including Friday is to show that there is only a minimal chance of rain, so there shouldn't be any weather delays to start Saturday.

Saturday, October 8

Hi 67°, Low 43°: Sunshine and some clouds, 8% chance of rain

10 a.m. ET, Xfinity Series Practice

10:30 a.m. ET, Xfinity Series Qualifying

Noon ET, Cup Series Practice

1 p.m. ET, Cup Series Qualifying

3 p.m. ET, Driver for the Cure 250, Xfinity Race (67 laps, 155.34 miles)

Sunday, October 9

Hi 72°, Low 45°: Mostly sunny and pleasant, 8% chance of rain

2 p.m. ET, Bank of America Roval 400 (109 laps, 248.520 miles)