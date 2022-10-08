Who won NASCAR’s Bank of America Roval 400 race last year?

NASCAR heads to Concord, North Carolina for the second time this season for this weekend’s race. The 2022 Bank of America Roval 400 will take place on Sunday, October 9 at 2 p.m. ET. This will be the final race of the Round of 12 in the Cup Series Playoff, and the Round of 8 will start next week.

Kyle Larson won this race last year in 3:15:04. The two years before that, Chase Elliott took the checkered flag for this event. Elliott is heading into this year’s race with momentum and finds himself with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500.

Elliott is followed by Tyler Reddick with +600 odds, and Larson has +800 odds to win this race in back-to-back years. William Byron, Denny Hamlin and A.J. Allmendinger round out the drivers with the best odds to win on Sunday installed at +1200.