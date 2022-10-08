NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Bank of America Roval 400

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Concord, North Carolina this weekend for its events. The Bank of America Roval 400 will be held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 9. The day prior, the practice and qualifying session will be held. Practice will start at noon ET, with television coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA. Qualifying will follow on USA at 1 p.m. ET.

This race will utilize the road course qualifying format. The drivers will be split up into two groups, and each group will have its own 20-minute practice session. The drivers in Group A will then have 15 minutes to set their fastest possible lap time. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. The drivers in Group B will have 15-minutes to set their fastest lap time, and their five fastest drivers will also advance. The 10 remaining drivers will have a new 10-minute qualifying session to set a new fastest lap to determine the first five rows of the starting lineup as well as the pole position.

Chase Elliott, who won last week’s race, has the best odds to win the pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500. Tyler Reddick (+600), last year’s winner Kyle Larson (+800) and William Byron (+900) follow with the best odds to win the pole.