NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Bank of America Roval 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedqay.

By TeddyRicketson
Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 02, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Concord, North Carolina this weekend for its events. The Bank of America Roval 400 will be held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 9. The day prior, the practice and qualifying session will be held. Practice will start at noon ET, with television coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA. Qualifying will follow on USA at 1 p.m. ET.

This race will utilize the road course qualifying format. The drivers will be split up into two groups, and each group will have its own 20-minute practice session. The drivers in Group A will then have 15 minutes to set their fastest possible lap time. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. The drivers in Group B will have 15-minutes to set their fastest lap time, and their five fastest drivers will also advance. The 10 remaining drivers will have a new 10-minute qualifying session to set a new fastest lap to determine the first five rows of the starting lineup as well as the pole position.

Chase Elliott, who won last week’s race, has the best odds to win the pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500. Tyler Reddick (+600), last year’s winner Kyle Larson (+800) and William Byron (+900) follow with the best odds to win the pole.

2022 Bank of America Roval 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Joey Hand 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Ty Gibbs 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Daniil Kvyat 26
25 Loris Hezemans 27
26 Justin Haley 31
27 Michael McDowell 34
28 Todd Gilliland 38
29 Cole Custer 41
30 Ty Dillon 42
31 Erik Jones 43
32 Bubba Wallace 45
33 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
34 Alex Bowman 48
35 Conor Daly 50
36 J.J. Yeley 51
37 Mike Rockenfeller 77
38 Josh Williams 78
39 Daniel Suarez 99

