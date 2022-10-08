NASCAR qualifying for Bank of America Roval 400 via live stream

NASCAR will be in Concord, North Carolina for this weekend’s races. The Cup Series will be in action on Sunday, October 9, with the 2022 Bank of America Roval 400. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the race, with qualifying taking place on Saturday, October 8. Qualifying will start at 1 p.m. ET and will air on USA.

This race will utilize the road course qualifying format. The drivers will be separated into two groups, and each group will have a 20-minute practice session. The drivers in Group A will then have a 15-minute time frame to try and set the fastest lap they can. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. The drivers in Group B will repeat this process in a separate 15-minute window, with the five fastest drivers also advancing. The 10 remaining drivers will then have a new 10-minute period to set a new fastest lap, with the fastest car earning the pole position for Sunday’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at NBCSports Live Stream even though the event will air on USA. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Bank of America Roval 400

Date: Saturday, October 8

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBCSports Live Stream

Entry list