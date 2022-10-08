 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying for Bank of America Roval 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday, October 8 at Charlotte Motor Speedway via live stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards\Dutch Boy Ford, leads the field as a plane lands during the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 02, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR will be in Concord, North Carolina for this weekend’s races. The Cup Series will be in action on Sunday, October 9, with the 2022 Bank of America Roval 400. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the race, with qualifying taking place on Saturday, October 8. Qualifying will start at 1 p.m. ET and will air on USA.

This race will utilize the road course qualifying format. The drivers will be separated into two groups, and each group will have a 20-minute practice session. The drivers in Group A will then have a 15-minute time frame to try and set the fastest lap they can. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. The drivers in Group B will repeat this process in a separate 15-minute window, with the five fastest drivers also advancing. The 10 remaining drivers will then have a new 10-minute period to set a new fastest lap, with the fastest car earning the pole position for Sunday’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at NBCSports Live Stream even though the event will air on USA. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Bank of America Roval 400

Date: Saturday, October 8
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: NBCSports Live Stream

Entry list

2022 Bank of America Roval 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Joey Hand 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Ty Gibbs 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Daniil Kvyat 26
25 Loris Hezemans 27
26 Justin Haley 31
27 Michael McDowell 34
28 Todd Gilliland 38
29 Cole Custer 41
30 Ty Dillon 42
31 Erik Jones 43
32 Bubba Wallace 45
33 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
34 Alex Bowman 48
35 Conor Daly 50
36 J.J. Yeley 51
37 Mike Rockenfeller 77
38 Josh Williams 78
39 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation