NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Bank of America Roval 400 Cup race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Smithfield Ford, William Byron, driver of the #24 RaptorTough.com Chevrolet, and Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet race during the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 02, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR heads back to North Carolina for the second time this season. The Cup Series will run the 2022 Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday, October 9. The day before, we will have qualifying at 1 p.m. ET on USA. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host this weekend’s events, and this race is the third and final race in the Round of 12 of the Cup Series Playoffs.

This race will utilize road course qualifying. This means that the drivers will be split into two groups, and each will have a 20-minute practice session. Group A will then have a 15-minute time period to set their fastest lap around the track. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This is repeated with Group B, with their five fastest also advancing. The 10 remaining drivers will then have 10 minutes to set a new fastest lap, with the fastest car earning the pole position on Sunday.

Chase Elliott has the best odds to win the pole at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500. Tyler Reddick (+600), Kyle Larson (+800), William Byron (+900) and Austin Cindric (+1000) have the next best odds to have the fastest lap on Saturday.

For Sunday, Elliott has the best odds to win the 2022 Bank of America Roval 400 with +500 odds. He is followed by Reddick (+600), Larson (+800), Denny Hamlin (+1200) and A.J. Allmendinger (+1200).

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 Bank of America Roval 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Joey Hand 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Ty Gibbs 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Daniil Kvyat 26
25 Loris Hezemans 27
26 Justin Haley 31
27 Michael McDowell 34
28 Todd Gilliland 38
29 Cole Custer 41
30 Ty Dillon 42
31 Erik Jones 43
32 Bubba Wallace 45
33 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
34 Alex Bowman 48
35 Conor Daly 50
36 J.J. Yeley 51
37 Mike Rockenfeller 77
38 Josh Williams 78
39 Daniel Suarez 99

