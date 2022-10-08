NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Bank of America Roval 400 Cup race

NASCAR heads back to North Carolina for the second time this season. The Cup Series will run the 2022 Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday, October 9. The day before, we will have qualifying at 1 p.m. ET on USA. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host this weekend’s events, and this race is the third and final race in the Round of 12 of the Cup Series Playoffs.

This race will utilize road course qualifying. This means that the drivers will be split into two groups, and each will have a 20-minute practice session. Group A will then have a 15-minute time period to set their fastest lap around the track. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This is repeated with Group B, with their five fastest also advancing. The 10 remaining drivers will then have 10 minutes to set a new fastest lap, with the fastest car earning the pole position on Sunday.

Chase Elliott has the best odds to win the pole at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500. Tyler Reddick (+600), Kyle Larson (+800), William Byron (+900) and Austin Cindric (+1000) have the next best odds to have the fastest lap on Saturday.

For Sunday, Elliott has the best odds to win the 2022 Bank of America Roval 400 with +500 odds. He is followed by Reddick (+600), Larson (+800), Denny Hamlin (+1200) and A.J. Allmendinger (+1200).

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.