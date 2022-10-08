11 Utah vs.#18 UCLA start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 6 game

The 11th-ranked Utah Utes and No. 18 UCLA Bruins meet up in Week 6 at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.

Utah (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) begins the first leg of its Los Angeles challenge with a road game against the undefeated Bruins. The Utes have bounced back nicely from an opening-week loss to Florida and continued its impressive conference play with a 42-16 home win over the Oregon State Beavers. Utah scored 21 unanswered points to close out the game Saturday. Quarterback Cam Rising had 272 yards of total offense (199 passing, 73 rushing) and four total touchdowns. Utah defensive back Clark Phillips had three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

UCLA (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) has won five games to start the season for time since 2013. The Bruins made a statement Friday with a 40-32 win over the previously undefeated Washington Huskies. UCLA had a 40-16 lead through three quarters, before Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. led the Huskies on a mad comeback. Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who feels like he’s been in college forever, threw for 315 yards and three scores. Running back Zach Charbonnet, a transfer from Michigan, had 124 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Utah is a 3.5-point favorite on the road at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Utes are betting at -200 on the moneyline. The point total is set for 64, and UCLA is going off on the moneyline at +170.