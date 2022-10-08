21 Washington vs. Arizona State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 6 game

The No. 21 Washington Huskies will try to get back on track against the Arizona State Sun Devils in Week 6 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on The Pac-12 Network.

Washington (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) ran into a buzzsaw last Saturday when the Huskies suffered their first loss of the season, 40-32 to the UCLA Bruins. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. did his best to make a heroic fourth-quarter comeback and threw for over 300 yards and four touchdowns. But the Washington defense had no answers for UCLA and gave up nearly 500 total yards in the loss.

Arizona State (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12) put up a good fight against the sixth-ranked USC Trojans for a half, but eventually fell 42-25. Quarterback Emory Jones threw for 243 yards and running back Xazavian Valladay ran for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass. The Sun Devils have lost four straight.

Washington is a 13.5-point favorite on the road at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Huskies are going off on the moneyline at -500. The point total is set at 55.5, and Arizona State is on the moneyline at +400.